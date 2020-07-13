Table Tennis tops sport with most wagers made during May in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Sports betting has only been legal for a bit over two months, and with it being during the COVID-19 shut down of most major American leagues, the list of most wagered upon sport may surprise you.

Table Tennis (25.7%)

MMA (6.8%)

Baseball (6.5%)

Soccer (6.0%)

Golf (5.6%)

Tennis (2.7%)

Motorsports (2.0%)

Football – Pro American (1.0%)

Darts (<1.0%)

Ice Hockey (<1.0%)

Not only did table tennis take in the highest number of wagers at $6.1 million, it also had more than four times as much money bet on it than any other sport.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, more than $25 million was bet on sports in the month of May. The state collected $96,537 in taxes on sports betting during the same time frame.

“The total amount wagered in May of $25.6 million is an encouraging predictor of the

potential for the Colorado sports betting landscape. It shows a bright future for the

Colorado sports betting market,” Dan Hartman, director of the Division of Gaming, said.

Because of the pandemic, all sports betting in May was done online. Casinos, including their sports books, have since reopened. So far 25 internet sports betting licenses and 19 retail licenses have been approved.