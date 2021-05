Swimply is a marketplace for homeowners to rent out their underutilized pools to local swimmers in your area.

Last summer when many pools and parks were closed due to Covid, homeowners with a pool made a profit by listing their backyard oasis for rent. A local retired Aurora teacher made over $50K in 2020 on Swimply and had over 500 bookings.

If you’re looking to rent a private oasis, check out Swimply to see all the options available in your area.