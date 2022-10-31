If you’re looking for some sweet treats this fall, you might want to head over to Trompeau Bakery for some Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Croissants or Pumpkin & Pecan pies.

For every major holiday, Trompeau curates limited edition specials including hot cross buns for Easter, specialty tartes for Memorial Day, cheesecakes for the 4th of July, and so much more.

Beth Ginsberg, the owner of Trompeau Bakery, is also in the process of opening up a secondary location to expand their wholesale business.

Currently, you can find Trompeau’s baked goods at 50 restaurants, cafes and markets in the Denver-Metro area, including Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery, Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, Tony’s Markets, Steam Espresso Bar, St. Mark’s Coffeehouse, and many more.

Just in time for Halloween, Trompeau is providing 10% off your order if you stop by today wearing your Halloween costume.

Trompeau is located at 2950 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113.

Open Monday through Saturday from 6:00 am – 4:00 pm. Goods available for pickup and wholesale delivery as well as in-person dining.