Suzanne Morphew’s sister reacts to murder arrest

SALIDA, Colo. (KDVR) — Suzanne Morphew’s sister spoke with FOX21 reporter Lauren Scharf following the arrest of Barry Morphew Tuesday.

“My first reaction is relief,” said Melinda Moorman, Suzanne’s sister. “And grateful. I am so grateful for law enforcement, for Sheriff John Spezze, for the FBI for the CBI for the people who have worked relentlessly and tirelessly, and have taken my sister into their heart.”

Moorman said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze called her this morning to tell her about the arrest.

