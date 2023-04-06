With Earth Day coming up in a couple weeks, now is the perfect time to talk about all the different sustainable travel and tourism experiences there are here in Colorado.

Hayes Norris with Colorado Tourism Office says Colorado has 26 scenic and historic byways which is more than any other state and half of those are certified as Colorado eclectic byways.

Some road trip favorites are:

Lariat Loop which is just west of Denver

Guanella Pass near Georgetown

Top of the Rockies where you can views of our tallest peak, Mt Elbert

Trail Ridge Road that goes through Rocky Mountain National Park

If you looking for some sustainable sips while your discovering our great state, check out some of Colorado’s breweries and distilleries that go that extra mile in reducing their impact on the environment. Colorado Farm Brewery in Alamosa is one of the only breweries in the US to produce 100% of the ingredients on the farm where they also make the beer. Ska Brewing in Durango allows you to tour their 100% wind-powered facility and a place you may want to check out this summer is Dune Valley Distillery which will open this summer run entirely on renewable biogas technology and use the San Luis Valley’s vast potato crop as the base for its spirits.

As visitors explore Colorado, they are encouraged to “Do Colorado Right” and embrace the state’s interpretation of responsible tourism – showing care not only for destinations but for visitors and the people who call Colorado home. We are lucky to have so many wonderful tourism experiences and we want to ensure those offerings are available for generations to come.

Visit www.colorado.com/do-colorado-right for fun videos and article on topics like backcountry safety, fire safety, trail etiquette, trash mitigation, hydration tips and more.