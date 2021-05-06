Suspicious backpack being investigated in Fort Collins, evacuations underway

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fort Collins Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious backpack found near Oakridge Drive and Boardwalk Drive.

Police said the incident started before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The Northern Colorado Bomb Squad is responding to help with the investigation, according to FCPD.

Out of precaution, the area immediately surrounding the investigation is being evacuated: Bluestem Ct north of Meadow Dr & the southern part of Hogan Dr south of Player Dr.



Out of precaution, the area immediately surrounding the investigation is being evacuated: Bluestem Ct north of Meadow Dr & the southern part of Hogan Dr south of Player Dr.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.