Suspicious backpack being investigated in Fort Collins, evacuations underway

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fort Collins Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious backpack found near Oakridge Drive and Boardwalk Drive.
Police said the incident started before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The Northern Colorado Bomb Squad is responding to help with the investigation, according to FCPD.
Police also said the area immediately surrounding the investigation is being evacuated: Bluestem Court north of Meadow Drive and the southern part of Hogan Drive south of Player Drive.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.