DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for suspects who are wanted in several burglaries in the Denver Metro area.

The pictures below were taken from a burglary at 3705 W. Quincy Ave. on Feb. 12 at 3:55 a.m. At that time, the suspects pried open the door and then loaded a stolen F-250 truck with cases of liquor.

If you have any information on these incidents or the suspects involved, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2000.