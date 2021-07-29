Suspects from Maven Hotel bust indicted on federal charges

The scene on July 9, 2021, outside the Maven Hotel at Dairy Block, where police arrested three males on illegal weapons charges. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against three suspects who were arrested at the Maven Hotel during All-Star weekend here in Denver.

The indictment accuses Gabriel Rodriguez of possessing firearms even though he was a convicted felon and says he had plans to use them for drug trafficking purposes. He’s also accused of possessing 50 or more grams of a substance that contains methamphetamine with the intention to distribute it.

The two other suspects, Ricardo Rodriguez and Richard Platt, are also facing illegal firearms charges.

The indictment says all 16 of the firearms and the ammunition that were involved in the arrest should be surrendered to federal authorities if the three suspects are convicted along with any proceeds that they obtained.