Suspects arrested, charged in February Brighton house party shooting

WELD COUNTY Colo. (KDVR) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that all three suspects wanted in connection to a Brighton shooting on February 29 have been apprehended.

Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Brighton and Fort Lupton police responded to a report of a shooting at a home near Weld County Road 2 and Starr Lane on February 29. Officers found five gunshot victims with various degrees of injury at the scene.

Eugene Jaszczyk, a 17-year-old Denver resident, was arrested on March 10 by Denver Police. He is being charged as an adult, with five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Jerimiah Peterson, a 17-year-old Aurora resident, was arrested on May 5 at his Aurora home. He is being charged as an adult, with five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Bobbie Blake, an 18-year-old from the Denver metro area, was arrested on May 21 in Brewster, Mass. and was also charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Law enforcement agencies in Colorado and Massachusetts investigated the case for almost three months.