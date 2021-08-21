Suspected drunk driver kills Aurora man in crash

An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a suspected drunk driver killed a 25-year-old Aurora man in a crash early Saturday morning.

The man police said is responsible in the crash is a 24-year-old from Florida. He will face charges of vehicular homicide when he’s released from the hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.

Police said the crash was reported at 4:24 a.m. in the intersection of East Alameda Parkway and South Airport Boulevard.

According to police, the Florida man was speeding westbound on East Alameda Parkway in a burgundy GMC Yukon.

The Aurora man who died was traveling eastbound on Alameda in a white Toyota Prius. As he made a northbound turn onto South Airport Boulevard, the Yukon driver broadsided him, police said.

The Prius driver died on scene, police said.

The Yukon driver was transported to a hospital and remained there on Saturday evening. Police said his identity will be released when he is charged.

The coroner will release the identity of the Prius driver once his next-of-kin have been notified.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this fatal crash or have any information related to it to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.