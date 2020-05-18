Suspect vehicle sought in Adams County hit-and-run

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol is asking for information on a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that occurred early Sunday morning in Adams County.

A 61-year-old Arvada man was stuck while walking in the crosswalk at westbound Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue on May 17 at approximately 5:27 a.m. He was taken to Denver Health with serious injuries.

Evidence left at the scene is consistent with a red 2005-2010 Dodge Dakota pickup truck. Damage to the front right of the truck and a missing passenger side mirror is likely.

Anyone with information of the incident or with information about the suspect vehicle is encouraged to call 303-239-4501. The reference case number is 1D201402.