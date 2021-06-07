Suspect shot by Denver Police in Northeast Park Hill dies, investigation continues

DENVER (KDVR) — A suspect shot multiple times by Denver Police on Friday after refusing to drop his weapon has died, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD responded to reports of a man firing shots near a crowded park in Northeast Park Hill around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The park is in the 3800 block of Olive Street, near the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.

Multiple witnesses reported someone “circling the park here firing shots out of a vehicle,” DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said.

Thomas said officers located the suspect vehicle on the east side of the park and saw him with a handgun. He said multiple officers fired several shots at the suspect when he refused commands to drop the weapon and threatened officers with the gun.

“It does appear that he did fire the weapon. We don’t know if he fired at officers, but that will be part of the investigation so we’ll get that detail,” Thomas said.

A multi-agency investigation into the shooting continues.