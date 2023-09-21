DENVER (KDVR) — Police have identified a woman suspected of shooting multiple people outside of a bar in Denver on Saturday night.

Keanna Rosenburgh is accused in the weekend shooting outside of a club in the 1900 block of Market Street in downtown Denver, injuring five people.

Rosenburgh has not been taken into custody and is wanted for eight counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree.

Witnesses and anyone with information about the suspect can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

Police previously said the woman had tried to get into the club but was stopped from entering when security believed she was not using her own ID. The woman allegedly left, went back to speak with security, then shot toward the club as she left.