Suspect dead after shootout with police following chase near Monument

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Troopers and deputies engaged in a car chase of an armed suspect which led to a foot pursuit and ended with gunfire killing the suspect, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
According to CSP, a car chase turned into a foot chase when a suspect fled into a residence. No report of who was home or if anyone was hurt. Officials say at least one shot was fired by the suspect.
A CSP trooper and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy returned fire killing the suspect, CSP reported.
Additional details will be reported when they are received.