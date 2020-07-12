Suspect dead after shootout with police following chase near Monument

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Troopers and deputies engaged in a car chase of an armed suspect which led to a foot pursuit and ended with gunfire killing the suspect, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

According to CSP, a car chase turned into a foot chase when a suspect fled into a residence. No report of who was home or if anyone was hurt. Officials say at least one shot was fired by the suspect.

The vehicle pursuit let to a foot pursuit. The suspect fled into an occupied residence. At least one shot was fired by the suspect. A Trooper and @EPCSheriff Deputy fired rounds. The suspect is deceased. @EPCSheriff will provide a formal release later tonight. — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) July 12, 2020

A CSP trooper and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy returned fire killing the suspect, CSP reported.

Additional details will be reported when they are received.