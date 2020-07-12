Suspect dead after shootout with police following chase near Monument

News

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado State Patrol, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at scene; photo courtesy of CSP

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Troopers and deputies engaged in a car chase of an armed suspect which led to a foot pursuit and ended with gunfire killing the suspect, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

According to CSP, a car chase turned into a foot chase when a suspect fled into a residence. No report of who was home or if anyone was hurt. Officials say at least one shot was fired by the suspect.

A CSP trooper and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy returned fire killing the suspect, CSP reported.

Additional details will be reported when they are received.

