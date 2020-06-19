Suspect arrested on multiple charges from break-in and theft spree

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was arrested on several charges stemming from a car break-in and theft spree that occurred between May 5 and June 5.

Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Bridgford is facing several charges including first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft less than $20K, second degree burglary, and identity theft.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the Cimarron Hills area experienced a large rash of vehicle break-ins from May 5 through June 5. EPCSO reports multiple suspects stole a car that was left unlocked with the keys in the console.

The stolen car was used to conduct multiple other break-ins and burglaries in the same neighborhood, EPCSO said. Wallets, money and credit cards were items reported stolen.

Approximately 12 credit/debit cards were used by the suspects at various stores to commit fraud.

The Criminal Intelligence Unit has identified additional persons of interest while investigating all 21 reported cases that have been tied to Bridgford.

The EPCSO reminds citizens to lock their cars and keep valuable items out of sight as most of the break-ins were unlocked cars.