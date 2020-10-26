Suspect arrested for first-degree murder in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County deputies arrested 49-year-old William Robert Taft on charges of first-degree murder on Sunday for the killing of 40-year-old Michael Bryan.

Officers responded to a gunshot call in the 5000 block of McIntyre Street in Golden on Saturday evening. Deputies found Bryan wounded and had him transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials say Taft was acquainted with Bryan. He had several outstanding arrest warrants and was also charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender and violation of a mandatory protection order.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867); reference case number 20-21062.