DENVER (KDVR) — The Susan G. Komen foundation announced it will host its MORE THAN PINK walk at Civic Center Park this fall.

The walk will take place Sunday, Oct. 23, here in Denver.

“We welcome all the members of our breast cancer community honoring friends, family and anyone who has been impacted by the disease,” said Susan G. Komen State Executive Director Jill Fricker. “The MORE THAN PINK Walk is about making strides toward curing breast cancer and the funds raised through funds raised by participants and sponsorships will give more individuals who have been impacted by the disease access to resources and the support they need now.”

The Power of One Week, a week full of events honoring breast cancer awareness, will lead up to the walk. The Power of One Week starts Monday, Oct. 17.

The Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers is this year’s sponsor for the MORE THAN PINK walk.

Registration for the MORE THAN PINK walk opens on May 31. For more information on the upcoming events and registration, click here.