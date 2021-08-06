Survey shows that Colorado parents spend the most for back to school supplies

According to Deloitte survey, Colorado parents are ready to shell out $758 on their kids, that’s 24% more than the national average on back to school shopping. The comeback on K-12 school purchases is expected to deliver an economic jolt of $669 million to Colorado, according to Deloitte’s survey

Wendy Ralston with Deloitte says although a large bloc (45%) are worried about getting all the products needed because of pandemic-related supply chain problems, Coloradans remain optimistic about the economy – with 56% saying they are more bullish about the U.S. economy’s prospects now than at the end of last year.
 
Along with a higher shopping spend than the national average, Colorado parents are getting their children vaccinated at a greater percentage.

In the survey, a majority of Colorado parents (71%) say they are planning for in-person learning in the new school year, but they remain cautious. Half say they are concerned about their family’s health, and 39% say they are anxious about sending their children back to school.

Overall, Colorado consumer sentiment is stable, with 70% reporting they are in a similar or better household financial situation than one year ago, and 48% expect the economy to improve in the next six months.
Forty-seven percent of Coloradans expect to spend more this year on back-to-school items, with 38% of expected spend to incur in-store, 32% online and 30% still undecided.


 

