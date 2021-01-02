Surplus of food ready to give away to Coloradans in need

DENVER (KDVR) — During this pandemic, “Hunger Free Colorado” estimates that one in three Coloradoans struggle with food insecurity.

Fortunately, there are many local organizations hoping to help those in need, and Joy’s Kitchen says even after the holidays, it has a surplus of food to give away.

Kathleen Stanley, the executive director of Joy’s Kitchen, says this is because of the food waste crisis.

“There’s an overproduction of food, and 48% of it is going, slated towards waste, out the back doors,” she said. “Over the holidays, there’s just so much overproduction of food that it goes to waste unless somebody picks it up.”

The group partners with organizations like Food Bank of the Rockies to pick up excess food and distribute it to people who need groceries.

In just one day, it recovers and gives away 15,000 pounds of food.

“Being able to bridge the gap between abundance and necessity, that’s our job is to get this food out, most of its perishable, so getting it out in a timely fashion,” said Stanley.

Joy’s Kitchen will host a grocery drive-thru on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Westwoods Community Church, 7700W. Woodard Dr., in Lakewood.

Each grocery box has enough food to feed a family of four for an entire week.