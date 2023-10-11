ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Since 1995, Cherry Creek Academy has been teaching, mentoring and preparing students for the future.

“You have an incredibly dedicated staff that wants to do well for the kids. You’ve got parents that are dedicated. You’ve got kids that want to be here,” said Annemarie Mahan, Cherry Creek Academy assistant principal.

In addition to the great teachers, administrators and support staff, you will find the person many call the icing on the cake: their school resource officer, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy Candace Gray.

“I am incredibly grateful for her compassion. I think that was the most surprising thing is she wants to be friends with the kids. She wants to know them, she wants them to succeed,” Mahan said.

Since 2020, Gray has walked the halls of Cherry Creek Academy. Her official duty is the safety of the children. Her unofficial duty is being a friend.

“I think of all these students as my own kids, you know, and have their best interest and safety, at heart like they’re my own,” Gray said.

Officer of the Month

But alas, all good things must come to an end, and Gray took another job as a canine handler resource officer for the district. Now, Cherry Creek Academy has to share her with 26 other schools.

“Is it bittersweet leaving? Yes. It was a very hard decision. I almost didn’t apply for the position because I really liked it here,” Gray said.

Annemarie Mahan, Cherry Creek Academy assistant principal, presents Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy Candace Gray with the Support the Shield Officer of the Month plaque. (KDVR)

Mahan presented Gray with the plaque honoring her as the Support the Shield Officer of the Month.

“As a thank you for all of the support and help you’ve given us over the past few years, we’d like to reward you with the Support the Shield Officer of the Month. Very well deserving. Thank you, thank you.“

We could not have said it better.