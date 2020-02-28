Police search for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ suspects in deadly shooting at DTC apartment complex

DENVER (KDVR) — Two suspects have been identified in a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured at an apartment complex in the Denver Tech Center last week.





The Denver Police Department said Thursday night that 24-year-old Roxanne Rodriguez-Hernandez and 32-year-old Tyler Demittri Wright are wanted for first-degree murder.

Rodriguez-Hernandez and Wright were allegedly involved in the shooting that occurred about 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 19 in the 7500 block of East Technology Way, which is home to the Pearl at DTC apartments.

Marquis Johnson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Rodriguez-Hernandez is described as Hispanic. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Wright is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.