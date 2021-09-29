Support the Shield: Help provide protective gear for local police and fire departments

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 are partnering with Shield616 to help raise money for new protective gear for local first responders.

Since 2018, we have helped raise more than $1.3 million for the organization.

The phone bank kicked off at 6 a.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. You can donate by call 719-345-2442.

A full set of rifle ready protective gear costs $2,400, and any donation amount is helpful toward protecting our first responders. When making a donation you can ear mark the money for a specific department or Shield616’s general find.

Visit Shield616.org to learn more or make a donation online.