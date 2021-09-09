Support the Shield: Boulder King Soopers shooting first responders

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — March 22, 2021 was a day that changed Boulder forever. A gunman opened fire inside a grocery store, killing 10 innocent people.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have unprecedented access to the ongoing investigation. Our Deborah Takahara had the rare opportunity to sit down and talk with the lead detectives working on this case.

She was also granted exclusive interviews with Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold and Officer Eric Talley’s father. She takes us inside the investigation into the Boulder mass shooting.