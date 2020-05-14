National Police Week adjusted because of COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) – National Police Week is the ultimate tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, but this year coronavirus means tens of thousands of people are not attending events in Washington, D.C. at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

COVID-19 may have postponed the ceremonies and the large gatherings for Police Week, but there are those who are still making sure we pay tribute to those who were killed in the line of duty.

Denver police Officer Danny Veith still made the trip. Every year, he makes placards and places pictures, flowers and candles alongside the names of Colorado’s fallen heroes. He calls it a labor of love.

“There isn’t the buzz of activity a normal Police Week would involve. It’s just always important every year to be here remember not just these officers but their family members and loved ones who are still enduring their loss,” Veith said.

This year, he sent pictures of the memorial to the families of Colorado State Troopers William Moden and Daniel Groves.

“Those pictures were everything for us yesterday when we got that. To see his name, even though we are not there in person, to see it through a picture meant everything to me,” Amy Moden said.

She says she has been preparing for National Police Week since her husband’s funeral. She says it’s part of the process of healing and grieving.

“It’s just very difficult because you feel like you can’t move on to the next step of your grieving. It’s almost a rite of passage and that’s all on hold right now and that’s really hard,” Moden said.

But Veith and others are already planning special ways to honor them next year. In the meantime, Moden has one request: “I just hope this week we can think about what these men and women do and what they sacrifice on a day-to-day basis and when you see them, thank them.”