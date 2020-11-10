Meet Britta and Sugar from the Colorado Springs Police K-9 calendar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – The 2021 K-9 calendar is now available to purchase, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced on Tuesday.

For just $10, you can have these gorgeous dogs hanging on your wall all year long.

The calendar is a fundraiser for the CSPD Cadet Program.

The calendar 11”x17” calendar features the department’s K-9s.

K-9 calendars can be purchased at the front desk of the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs from 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day of the week.

You can also order by mail.