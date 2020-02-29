Man wanted for allegedly punching woman in face, stealing vehicle at Aurora car wash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a brazen assault and carjacking. A woman was allegedly attacked at a car wash on Feb. 18 at the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and South Chambers Road.

Aurora Police Department Det. Faith Goodrich said the victim was using the car wash about 2:30 p.m. when a man approached her, demanded her car keys and pulled out a knife.

"It was described as a large knife with maybe a gray handle, maybe duct-taped handle," Goodrich said.

Police believe the attack was random.

The suspect punched the woman in the face several times before taking off in her car. The car was found, but the man got away.

“We do have some concerns because this happened at a busy intersection, in daylight and the suspect was not afraid to punch someone in the face to take their car," Goodrich said.

That is why police are releasing a surveillance picture of the suspect. He is as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a green coat at the time of the attack.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries and is resting at home. They say she did everything right.

“The victim was paying attention. She didn’t leave her keys in the ignition, she knew there were other people in the area around her, but this happened anyway," Goodrich said.

She said people should avoid being distracted by their cellphone and pay attention to what is happening around them.

"If something feels off, it probably is," Goodrich said.

Detectives want the public to take a good look at the surveillance picture. If you can identify the man, call FOX31 and Channel 2's partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.