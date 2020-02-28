Man pulls knife on elderly woman, punches her, steals her car in Aurora

AURORA, Colo.– The Aurora Police Department is searching for a man accused of pulling a knife on an elderly woman, punching her and stealing her car.

Police said the incident happened near South Chambers Road and East Smoky Hill Road on February 18 around 2:20 p.m.

Police said the woman’s vehicle was found, but the suspect was not found.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s, around 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a red t-shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt and a green coat.

Police said the suspect was armed with a large knife with a gray handle and possibly duct tape.

If you have any information, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.