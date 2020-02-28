Lakewood family raises reward to $7,500 in search for woman’s killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – A local mother is sharing her story of heartbreak and putting up her own money to get justice for her daughter.

Lynn Hector’s daughter, Olivia Hector, was 22 years old when she died on Nov. 8, 2018. An autopsy later found she died as a result of strangulation.

“There are days where I wake up and I think I'm never going to see her again. That's the hardest thing, I'm never going to see her again. When I go to the cemetery and see her name on stone and look at the dates of when she was born and when she died, that’s when the reality hits," Lynn said.

According to her mother, Olivia was funny and full of life. She was a girly girl and a good artist. She wanted to be a baker when she grew up.

"I don't know everything she could've been because her life was taken from her so young. She loved her little cousins, she was always the babysitter, she was like a really good mother to the kids. She would’ve been a great mom someday," Lynn said.

Lynn said the past year and a half has tested her patience and strength.

“Everyone says to me, 'You’re the strongest person I know.' I say, ‘What choice do I have?’ I just feel like I have to be strong and move forward. I have a son, I have a partner, friends and a business. I need to stay strong in all those areas so I can focus on trying to get Olivia justice," she said.

In April 2019, police arrested 27-year-old Matthew Williams, who had a relationship with Olivia. He was released because the district attorney didn’t believe there was enough evidence.

“To get all the way as close as we were, and then have the rug pulled out from us is devastating. It's unbelievable how everything takes so long, the ups and downs, the hurry up and wait. You think it's going to work out and it doesn't," Lynn said.

Olivia’s family added their own money to raise the reward fund to $7,500. Detectives hope it motivates someone to come forward to provide information.

"Tips are so important. It could be something a lay person thinks is insignificant, but for us it may be that piece we need. We have information other people may know how she died and we’re just looking for tip that can help us get there," Lakewood police Det. Timothy Marquez said.

“Somebody knows something. Something has to know something that can help bring whoever did this to justice. She deserves justice. We loved her, she was a really, really important person to all of us. I just want people to know how much she was loved and how much she is missed and how much every day we think about her," Lynn said.

If you have information that could help solve this case, call FOX31 and Channel 2 partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).