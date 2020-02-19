‘It’s a matter of time’: Reward increases to $36K for tips in unsolved killing of Aurora good Samaritan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- Tuesday marks 3 years since a good Samaritan was killed outside his Aurora home.

According to police, 29-year-old Kelly Acosta was attempting to help a woman being assaulted in the 4000 block of South Crystal Circle when he was shot and killed on Feb. 18, 2017.

The reward to catch Kelly Acosta's killer has climbed to more than $35,000, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

"I'm shocked and disappointed that nobody's come forward yet," said Acosta's best friend Brittany Allen. "It kind of feels like an open wound still."

Acosta worked with Allen at the Emerald Isle, where a photo of him hangs in the bar.

"There's reminders of him everywhere," said Allen. "He was the best person I've ever known in my entire life."

Friends and family have raised $17,300 through a memorial fund. The total reward through various agencies -- including Aurora police and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers -- is now $36,300.

"The money is getting up there, so I would hope that would be enough to sway somebody one way or another," said Allen. "I know somebody out there knows something and eventually, truth is always going to come to the light."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6113 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

