Fallen officer fundraiser draws large crowd of eager participants for walk/run event

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Hundreds of runners and walkers came out to the 9th annual Jeremy Bitner Fallen Officer Fundraiser in Englewood.

Detective Bitner was hit by a car and killed while on a traffic stop in 2012. His friends and colleagues wanted to raise money for his family, never expecting this effort to continue to grow like it has.

“It’s a huge honor for us to come out in his memory, his foundation, celebrate each other and obviously remember him and his sacrifice he made for us,” runners Matt and Garrison Karr said.

“In Jeremy’s name, we are able to provide immediate financial assistance to families of officers killed in the line of duty in the state of Colorado,” Chad Read, President of the Jeremy Bitner Fallen Officer fund said.

The fund has been able to help 18 families over the past nine years.

FOX31’s Deborah Takahara was the emcee of the event and ran the 5K. The organizers say they are already looking forward to next year.