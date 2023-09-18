HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputy Jeff Cislo entered law enforcement specifically to work with kids. And that is exactly what he is doing in Douglas County.

Students and faculty alike simply call him Cislo. Cislo is the deputy school resource officer at Mountain Vista High School.

His number one priority is keeping the student body safe. His number two priority is the kids’ mental wellbeing.

“We are working with kids from a mental health perspective on a daily basis,” Cislo said.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Cislo is the school resource deputy at Mountain Vista High School. (KDVR)

‘You made me feel so safe’

One student in particular is very grateful Cislo is here. The student, who wishes to remain anonymous, was in emotional trouble and thought suicide was an option to end the pain. Cislo sat down with the child and had a heart-to-heart talk.

“So what I explained to this student was your parents would rather spend money on you (for help) versus having you dead,” Cislo said.

His words resonated with the student. Later, this young person wrote the deputy a letter.

Cislo reads from it: “I am sure you don’t remember me, especially with how many kids you deal with on a regular basis. But I remember you. Almost exactly a year ago my friends found me in the school bathroom cutting my wrist. Truth be told, I would have killed myself had I gone home from school that day. I don’t remember exactly what we talked about, but you made me feel so safe. I wish there was a better way to express just how grateful I am, but this letter is the best thing I can think of.”

That is why Douglas Couty Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Cislo is this month’s FOX31 Support the Shield officer — in this case, deputy — of the month.