DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police officer who volunteers her time every week, spending her own money to help those who need help is being honored as this month’s Support the Shield officer of the month.

It is called the Denver Dream Center. They are dedicated to helping those in need of rebuilding their dreams. Their mission is to provide free resources and services in the areas of homelessness, hunger, poverty, addiction and abuse.

Inside you will find Street Team Director Mike Johnson. He nominated Denver Police Officer Kayla Knabe for Support the Shield officer of the month.

“Just her presence when she walks in the door first and foremost. Everybody in the building wants to run and say hi,“ said Johnson — especially when they sit down at the center every week and have what they call “coffee with the cops.”

“It’s an opportunity for guys that are transitioning out of the halfway house, formerly incarcerated, to sit down with a group of police officers and really break down the stigmas and build connections and help both sides see things differently,“ said Sean Marshall.

Sean Marshall sees things differently now, having served 14 years behind bars for burglary. Now he says thanks to the Denver Dream Center and people like Knabe who make the road to recovery not as rocky.

“I can’t say enough about Kayla. She has gone above and beyond her duties as an officer in the community,“ said Marshall.

“Sean is pretty great. I love Sean. He had this passion for helping kids and helping prevent them from following the same footsteps that he had taken,” said Knabe.

This is why Denver Police Officer Kayla Knabe is this month’s Support the Shield officer of the month.