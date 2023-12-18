DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Women’s Correctional Facility is home to 798 inmates. From crimes against property to crimes against people, women who have been convicted in a court of law call this place home.

Capt. Dan Davis calls this place his vocation.

“I was looking for an introduction into law enforcement, and at that time the two agencies that were hiring most and reaching out were the Department of Corrections and the Denver Sheriff’s Department,“ said Davis.

Davis signed up with the DOC 20 years ago and never looked back.

“Intentionally it was meant to be a stepping stone to go to another career,” said Davis. “However, I got into it, I fell in love with the business.“

Davis started with the emergency response team and became the commander of that unit for 13 years.

“The lure of not any day being the same, you know, I was a use of force specialist,” said Davis. “Eventually, I went on to become one of the master use of force instructors in the DOC.“

But it was the way Davis treated the inmates that impressed volunteer Donna Dietrick.

“He treats (inmates) with respect. He is compassionate,” said Dietrick. “He listens to them and their needs and he gets these programs that really help each other.“

For Dietrick, it was a no-brainer to nominate Capt. Dan Davis. To offer up a heartfelt recognition to a law-enforcement officer who not only works behind the scenes but behind the walls as well.

Congratulations to Captain Dan Davis for his dedication to duty and for being December 2023’s Support the Shield Officer of the Month.