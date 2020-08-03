Support line offers someone to talk to during COVID pandemic

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – With so many people feeling overwhelmed and anxious due to COVID-19, the Health District of Northern Larimer County took action with their Connections program that offers a support line.

“We changed our hours and we up-staffed to be able to provide 24-hour emotional support to anyone in the community who might be struggling,” Kristen Cochran-Ward said, the Connections director.

She says the support line is seeing an increase in COVID related, and COVID aggravated issues.

“We are seeing an increase in calls about financial concerns, and stress related to if I lose my job, how am I going to pay my rent?” Cochran-Ward said.

Others, she says, feel anxious about the school year, are concerned about their safety or feel isolated.

Callers don’t need to be in crisis. This is a “warm line,” as they call it, offering someone to talk to. It is free, and callers can remain anonymous.

Larimer County residents can call the free Connections Support Line at 970-221-5551, 24 hours a day.

If you are in crisis call 1-800-273-8255.