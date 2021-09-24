Support, Inc. a program redefining the life experience for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Earlier this year 667 spots became available through Colorado’s developmental disability waiver program. For many eligible Coloradans – who have waited an average of 15 years – this means they are finally be able to access 24-hour community-based services, either at home or in host homes.

With more than 32 years of experience, Support, Inc. a leading provider of community based solutions is here and ready to help. Support, Inc. team offers a wide range of residential, day and clinical services to clients across the front range of Colorado. Support, Inc. has a unique, whole-person approach that allows caregivers to develop a deep understanding of each individual’s needs.