Support, Inc. a program redefining the life experience for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

News
Posted: / Updated:

Earlier this year 667 spots became available through Colorado’s developmental disability waiver program. For many eligible Coloradans – who have waited an average of 15 years – this means they are finally be able to access 24-hour community-based services, either at home or in host homes.

With more than 32 years of experience, Support, Inc. a leading provider of community based solutions is here and ready to help. Support, Inc. team offers a wide range of residential, day and clinical services to clients across the front range of Colorado. Support, Inc. has a unique, whole-person approach that allows caregivers to develop a deep understanding of each individual’s needs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories