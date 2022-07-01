If you look exotic animals, you might want to stop by and check out Cool Zoo at the Fan Expo taking place this weekend at the Convention Center. Cool Zoo is an educational wildlife exhibit which features in depth presentations with exotic animals.

This unique exhibit will feature some of Cool Zoo’s most popular animals. Attendees of FAN EXPO, Denver will get the chance to meet the “Superheroes of Cool Zoo!” Special appearances from Cool Zoo’s animal ambassadors include Captain Kangaroo and Alligator Loki! In addition to wowing audiences with unique, in-depth animal presentations, the Cool Zoo exhibit also provides audiences with education on the individual species as well as information on the zoo’s conservation efforts.

Cool Zoo is a family-owned-and-operated wildlife experience with the mission of curating fundraisers, conservation, education, recreation, and research with animal ambassadors for all to enjoy. Cool Zoo appears at hundreds of events annually to include fairs, festivals, conventions, carnivals, museums, schools, sporting events, state parks, and corporate events and offers a multitude of experiences ranging from: hermit crab adoptions, crab races, butterfly exhibits, exotic bird shows, giant tortoise exhibits, sloth exhibits and gem mining.

To learn more about Cool Zoos educational offerings and conservation efforts visit: http://coolzoo.org/