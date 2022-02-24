Heather Smith, trends expert of theHAUTEbar.com has the latest new *Healthy’ish* foods and beverages you’ll wanna try and why!

For the Morning:

The Oat Milk trend but in a ready-to-drink probiotic smoothie — no blender needed. Flavors like Berries and Cream – or – Peaches and Cream. This Lifeway Oat has benefits like: 10 live & active vegan probiotic cultures per serving — to help support a healthy microbiome, and digestion, because nearly 70% of your immune system is housed in your gut!

Picking up more Plant Based Options, for any meal:



For anyone who loves cheese … because who doesn’t love the joy of cheese! Heather suggest GOOD PLANet Foods cheese. All allergen-free ingredients and they come individually wrapped, so convenient and ideal snack for adults & kids. Vegan, dairy-free, keto-certified.

A New Tea for Your Afternoon:



Having a cup of tea is an easy, small step to daily wellbeing. The new Superblends Collection has tea for: functional Sleep, Immune Support, Energy. Hot tea on a cold day to nourish the mind body, plus vitamins.