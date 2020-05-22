Sunshine and 80 degrees Friday; rain and mountain snow on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting sunshine today with a 10 percent chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. High 80.

The mountains start sunny then turn partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Saturday starts partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs in the low 80s.

A cold front arrives late Saturday.

Sunday starts dry but clouds increase and rain/snow develops midday into afternoon. Rain is likely across the Front Range with snow in the mountains above 9,000 to 10,000ft. An accumulation of 1-6″ with as much as 8″ on the divide and highest peaks is possible.

Highs across the Front Range in the low 60s.

Turning drier on Memorial Day, partly cloudy, 60s.

Futurecast 5pm Sunday. Rain and snow. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.