Sunshine and 80 degrees Friday; rain and mountain snow on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting sunshine today with a 10 percent chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. High 80.
The mountains start sunny then turn partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s.
Saturday starts partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs in the low 80s.
A cold front arrives late Saturday.
Sunday starts dry but clouds increase and rain/snow develops midday into afternoon. Rain is likely across the Front Range with snow in the mountains above 9,000 to 10,000ft. An accumulation of 1-6″ with as much as 8″ on the divide and highest peaks is possible.
Highs across the Front Range in the low 60s.
Turning drier on Memorial Day, partly cloudy, 60s.