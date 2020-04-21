1  of  2
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Sunshine, 64 before 30% chance of rain this afternoon; Cold front on Friday

News

DENVER– Denver starts dry today with sunshine, followed by a 30 percent chance of rain/t-storms this afternoon.  High 64.

The Mountains start dry with 30% chance of rain/snow midday and afternoon.  1″ of snow accumulation on the high peaks.  Highs 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Drier and sunny on Wednesday.  Highs in the 60s.

On Thursday-Friday the flow shifts to northwest with the jet stream ushering in rain/snow to the Mountains and eventually rain chances for Denver and the Front Range.  Chance on Thursday and Friday is 30%.

I’m forecasting 1-3″ of snow on the high peaks between Thursday-Friday.  30-40% chance of rain/t-storms for Denver and the Front Range.  Monument Hill and the Foothills could see a wet 1″ of snow accumulation.

Drier Saturday-Sunday with 60s and 70s.

7-Day Forecast.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
Future snow Thursday-Friday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

