Sunshine, 64 before 30% chance of rain this afternoon; Cold front on Friday

DENVER– Denver starts dry today with sunshine, followed by a 30 percent chance of rain/t-storms this afternoon. High 64.

The Mountains start dry with 30% chance of rain/snow midday and afternoon. 1″ of snow accumulation on the high peaks. Highs 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Drier and sunny on Wednesday. Highs in the 60s.

On Thursday-Friday the flow shifts to northwest with the jet stream ushering in rain/snow to the Mountains and eventually rain chances for Denver and the Front Range. Chance on Thursday and Friday is 30%.

I’m forecasting 1-3″ of snow on the high peaks between Thursday-Friday. 30-40% chance of rain/t-storms for Denver and the Front Range. Monument Hill and the Foothills could see a wet 1″ of snow accumulation.

Drier Saturday-Sunday with 60s and 70s.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Future snow Thursday-Friday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.