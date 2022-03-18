DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a beautiful weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-40s.

Saturday and Sunday will edge on 60 degrees.

The mountains stay sunny and dry Friday and Saturday. The next storm system approaches the mountains by Sunday afternoon with snow developing from west to east.

Inches of total snow by 5am Tuesday.

Inches of total snow 5 a.m. Tuesday

Rain and snow will hit Denver on Monday, then will change to snow. Expect 1 to 3 inches of accumulation in Denver, 3 to 6 inches in the Foothills, and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains at ski areas. High temperatures will also be colder on Monday in the 40s.

Snow tapers off early Tuesday as the storm moves away. The overall track of the storm system may be too far south for big snow.