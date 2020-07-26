Sunday stays mild with more rain in the forecast

DENVER (KDVR) — The monsoon has arrived in Colorado bringing scattered rain showers to the Front Range Saturday evening. The main threats with Saturday’s storms will be heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Showers and storms will wrap up late evening with dry conditions overnight.

Sunday will stay mild thanks to cloud cover and rainfall with afternoon high temperatures reaching the low 80s. Rainfall will start after noon and will bring up to one inch of rainfall to areas who see several showers or storms throughout the evening. The main threats with Sunday’s showers and storms will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Rain chances will go down to 20% on Monday meaning that less places will see rain than this weekend. Temperatures will stay cooler in the low 80s Monday afternoon.

Scattered rain chances will stay in the forecast through the week with drier air moving in by next weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the 90s by Friday.