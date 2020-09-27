Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Sunday evening rain showers, temperatures stay cool to start week

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be isolated rain showers on the Front Range and northeast plains Sunday night. These showers will end by midnight with drier conditions overnight.

Temperatures will drop down to 36 degrees to start Monday in Denver. It will be best to cover up or bring sensitive vegetation inside.

The rest of Monday will be sunny and dry with cool afternoon temperatures in the low 60s.

Dry weather is here to stay on the Front Range and entire state over the next week. Temperatures will be closer to the average high of 74 degrees for this time of year in Denver.

