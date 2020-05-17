Suncor reports power issue that caused flaring

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Suncor’s Commerce City refinery reported experiencing a power issue on Sunday morning.

According to Suncor: “Operations immediately responded to the situation and brought the plant down safely. We expect to see increased flaring as we work to bring utilities back online. There were no injuries.”

“We are taking this situation seriously and have notified the appropriate regulatory authority,” Suncor said in a statement.

They will provide updates as new information becomes available. Contact commercecityrefinery@suncor.com with any questions.