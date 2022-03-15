DENVER (KDVR) — We’re forecasting sunny skies on Tuesday with highs around 70 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay sunny with warm highs in the 40s and 50s. Cloudiness will increase on Wednesday. with the possibility of rain and snow in the mountains.

Storm Confidence

The best chance for snow in the mountains occurs Wednesday night into Thursday as temperatures turn colder. 4 to 10 inches is expected on the Divide and Front Range high peaks.

Inches of total snow by 5 a.m. Friday.

Rain hits Denver around 5 p.m. Wednesday, with changes to a rain/snow mix into Thursday morning, then back to rain. We could see a wet inch of snow accumulation with lots of melting and wet roads.

Inches of total snow by 5 a.m. Friday.

The best chance for accumulation occurs west and south of Denver above 6,000 feet. 2 to 8 inches of accumulation. This will be heavy, wet snow.

Skies will clear Thursday night and Friday through Sunday is expected to be sunny and in the 50s and 60s.