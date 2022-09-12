DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment is hosting a summit to address the fentanyl crisis in Colorado.

Mayor Michael Hancock will also host the event, attending along with over 200 public health experts.

The summit’s purpose is to discuss strategies for handling the opioid epidemic and analyze community solutions, treatment and recovery.

Hancock and DDPHE Director Bob McDonald along with Denver’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sterling McLaren are set to speak on the rise of fentanyl use in Denver specifically.

“This is about all of us. This is about me, it’s about you,” said McDonald in the opening remarks of the summit. He then went on to state the phone number for the Colorado Crisis Services hotline.

That number is (844) 493-8255. Another option is to text “TALK” to the number 38225.

The summit will be held at the Grand Hyatt Denver beginning Monday at 8:30 a.m. and last through Tuesday.

