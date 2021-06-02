Summer vacation tips for the whole family

Memorial Day kicks off traditional summer vacation season and people are starting to be on the move again, though more by car and Rv.

Eileen Ogintz, travel expert with Takingthekids.com shares her tips on how to make this summer memorial for the whole family.

Many are camping and glamping- mountain towns are busy! check out Ogintz’s new Kids Guide to Camping! National Parks are expected to be packed.



We are seeing a return to mountain town activities- rodeos in Steamboat and Snowmass; on mountain fun and games- ready for Alpine Coaster.



There are more than 10 million new campers – if you are one of them, be mindful of others. Don’t walk through others’ campsites, especially early in the morning, pick up after your dog, and as one 12 year old I interviewed for my book said, “leave your campsite better than you found it.”