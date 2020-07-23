Summer Grilling Tips with Jason Ganahl of GQue

When it comes to grilling, Chef Jason Ganahl owner of GQue, knows how to do it right. Today, he shares his grilling tips to making the perfect rack of lamb using a sustainably raised american lamb, Superior Farms.

Herb Crusted Rack Of Lamb

Season the Lamb with Kosher salt and Black Pepper on both sides.

Bring a sauté pan to medium high heat.

Add Grapeseed oil to the pan

Place Lamb fat side down in the pan and sear for 2 minutes.

Flip the lamb over and add chopped Garlic and Rosemary to the pan.

Carefully drizzle the infused oil over the lamb on both sides.

Remove the lamb from the pan and let rest for 5 minutes.

In a mixing bowl add Panko, dried Rosemary, dried oregano, dried thyme dried basil and a pinch of powdered clove.

Bub down the entire rack of lamb with dijon mustard you should have a small layer of the mustard coating the lamb rack.

Place the lamb rack in the mixing bowl with the Panko and press the seasoned Panko into the lamb rack so it sticks to all the sides.

Roast on a sheet tray with a wire rack underneath.

Roast at 300’F for 45 minutes or until the lamb reaches 135’F

Allow the lamb rack to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Raspberry Sauce

2.5 cups frozen unsweetened raspberries

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

1/3 teaspoon vanilla extract

1.5 teaspoons cornstarch

1.5 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon butter

In a saucepan over medium heat, stir together 1 1/2 cups raspberries, sugar and water. Heat the mixture to boiling, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium and add the vanilla. In separate cup, combine the cornstarch and two tablespoons of water. Pour this into the boiling raspberry mixture. Stir and boil over medium-low heat until the mixture has thickened a bit. Add 1 tablespoon of butter and mix until the butter has completely melted off heat Allow the mixture to cool for 15 minutes, then add the remaining raspberries.