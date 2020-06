DENVER (KDVR) – A world-renowned trauma surgeon is sharing his support for law enforcement. Dr. Eugene Moore has been a trauma surgeon at Denver Health Medical Center for 45 years. He interacts with police officers every day and has even saved some of their lives. Now he wants the community to know all the good work they do to keep people safe.

“I feel incredibly compelled to tell their story and represent them because no one else is. We’ve seen the problems our community has and that are ubiquitous in our country. Unfortunately, we continue to have escalating violence and crime and therefore I strongly believe we need an intact police force," he said.