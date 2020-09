Carter lake, between Denver and Ft. Collins. Photo courtesy of Shannon Hammel

Ash in Erie today, photo from Robert Toscano

Camron peak fire sunset over laporte

Photo from Luke Snyder, ash snowing on our balcony in Denver

Photo from Shane, working at DIA today and took this photo of the smoke from the wild fires that blew into the Airport.

Photo from pschowtime@aol.com in Berthoud

Photo from Brad Romero. Smoke from the fries just west of Loveland

Quarter size ash found from Cameron peak fire in Thornton

Cameron Peak Fire from Drake, CO

Photo from Jason Franikowski, Drake Colorado along CR 43 and looking in the direction toward Estes Park Colorado – No Camera lens filters applied!

So smoky!

Headed south on Wilson from Ft. Collins to Loveland Sunday afternoon

A view from Windsor

Smokey sunset

Fires near Estes Park, photo from Mark Turner

This was the view of the fire from 9-5-2020 on the East end of Longmont

Loveland CO, smoke from Cameron Peak Fire, photo from Mark Kyner

DENVER (KDVR) — The Cameron Peak Fire grew almost 10,000 acres from Saturday to Sunday with wind conditions creating heavy fire activity.

Smoke could be seen from miles away with ash raining in Boulder, Thornton, Loveland and even Denver.

