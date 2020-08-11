Styx concert at Riverdale Regional Park postponed to 2021

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 20: Recording artists Lawrence Gowan (L) and Ricky Phillips of Styx perform during a two-act concert at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on January 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County announced the postponement of the Styx concert that was scheduled for Sept. 12, due to COVID-19. The new date is Sept. 11, 2021 at Riverdale Regional Park.

“This year has been an understandable challenge to hold events amidst the pandemic,” said County Manager Raymond Gonzales.

“Our goal is to minimize the spread of the disease to ensure the health and safety of our community, and this event did not fall in line with that objective.”

Ticketholders will receive instructions by emailed on ticket options, including refunds..

For additional questions please contact etix customer support.